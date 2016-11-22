Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Black Friday is back, Cyber Monday is just around the corner and we’re all chomping at the bit to grab a great gaming deal.

With Christmas getting ever closer, Black Friday is the perfect chance to snap up consoles and games which have been drastically reduced.

For many stores Black Friday has evolved from being a single day sale, to a weeklong event, so there's an opportunity to grab a deal right now.

We've had a trawl around the offers already available, and these are some of the best we have found so far...

XBOX ONE

Amazon is offering a 500GB Xbox One S in 'Storm Grey ', but more importantly, it comes bundled with Call of Duty Infinite Warfare for £249.99 - a saving of £34.99. They even throw in some zombie pin badges.

At Zavvi, there's a Minecraft favourites bundle - a 500GB Xbox One console with downloads of Minecraft for Xbox One and Windows 10, plus 13 community-favourite content Packs, including Halo Mash-up and Festive Mash-up for £219.99 - with free postage.

Tesco is offering a 1TB Xbox One for £219 and you can add Rise of the Tomb Raider to the bundle for the same price. You can also get a 500GB Xbox One S with Battlefield 1 for £237.49 .



Game has a 500GB Xbox One S in storm grey bundled with FIFA 17 and Forza Horizon 3 for £249.99. You can also get a 1TB Xbox One Elite console, bundled with Fallout 4, controller and a 12 month Xbox Live subscription for £279.99.

Simply Games has the 1TB Xbox One S with Gears of War 4 for £269.99 with free next day delivery.





PS4

Over at Argos, you can grab a 500 GB PS4 slim bundled with Watch Dogs 1& 2 for £239.99 and you can add Dishonored 2 for just £20. There's also the PS4 Pro with a free copy of Dishonored 2 for £349.99.

Amazon has a 1TB PS4 bundled with Uncharted 4, The Last of Us and DriveClub for £249.99. You could also opt for the 1TB PS4 bundled with LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the Star Wars: The Force Awakens on blu-ray, also for £249.99.

Currys has the 500GB PS4 slim bundled with Battlefield 1 for £229.99. You can also get the 500GB PS4 slim with FIFA 17 and a controller docking station bundle for £239.99.

Tesco is offering a 500GB PS4 slim with a choice of FIFA 17, Titanfall 2 or Battlefield 1 for £227.99 - a saving of nearly £50.

Grainger Games has a standalone 500GB PS4 slim for £198.99 - or you can get a used console for £178.99.

Nintendo



Grainger Games has a standalone Nintendo 3DS XL console in black for £178.99 - or you can get a used one for £139.99.

Argos has the 3DS console in white or black for £149.99.

Tesco has the 3DS XL in metallic black or blue for £169, or you can get XL Monster Hunter Generations edition with a 4GB memory card for £199.

Remember:

You have to be quick to grab the best bargains, some sites change their offers hourly. Keep a look out for price promises - Argos is promising customers their pre-Black Friday event offers won't drop lower on Black Friday, or they'll refund the difference.

And don’t get carried away by the bargains on offer! Set yourself a strict budget and stick to it, that way you’ll get a great deal and still have money left for Christmas.