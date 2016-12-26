Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bargain hunters headed to the Boxing Day sales in Huddersfield... but perhaps this Great British tradition has now had its day.

As some shops opened at 6am, shoppers were up early and out in force but it makes you wonder how many are now shopping online.

Shops in Kingsgate and the Great Northern Retail Park opened their doors and tempted shoppers with big discounts, while the M62 was busy during the day as shoppers headed to the White Rose Shopping Centre.

But figures suggest fewer Britons will go sales shopping this year than in the past, with just 23% hitting the shops compared to 32% last year.

The statistics suggest the incentive to buy in the sales has weakened following widespread discounting, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that continued well into December.

One of those who did get up early in Huddersfield though was Angela Devonshire, a nurse from Lepton.

She said: “I’m working day shifts now until January 2 so this is the only time to get to the shops when the sales are on. I came down a few days ago and some of the things I saw aren’t in the sale so I haven’t got as much as I thought I would.”

Natalie Hopton, from Mirfield, visited the Greater Northern Retail Park. She said: “I needed a new washing machine and held off until the sales started. I’ve saved £130 on what it cost two weeks ago. I avoided other shops so I wasn’t tempted to buy things I don’t need.”

Post-Christmas shoppers are predicted to go on a £3.85 billion bargain hunt on Boxing Day, spending £2.95 billion on the high street and another £900 million online.