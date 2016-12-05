Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents who are trying to save some cash for Christmas can get 25% off Frozen, Star Wars and Finding Dory toys today.

The Disney Store has announced a flash sale on hundreds of toys as part of its Christmas promotions.

The Disney Store is holding the sale for one day only online, and the price drop is also available on previously reduced items, which could mean extra savings.

What is it?

The sale features some Disney classic such as Mickey Mouse, right through to its growing list of film franchises.

From Star Wars merchandise to Zootropolis and Tangled, the sale applies to a host of toys - including perennial favourite Toy Story.

It also includes Frozen toys, costumes and accessories as Disney continues to cash in on the hit film.

Why should we care?

The Disney Store is a Christmas favourite, but official movie merchandise can get expensive. The flash sale has taken a quarter off the price of some perennial favourites.

It may not be to everyone's taste - but 25% off a Frozen doll, or a reduced BB-8 droid from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, might be something on parents' Christmas lists. And until midnight, they are a little bit cheaper.

When does it end?

The price reduction ends at 11.59pm on Monday 5 December, so parents will have to be quick to take advantage.

What if I don't want to shop online?

If you want to buy Disney toys in person, the Disney Store has a number of offers in-store until Christmas Eve including large soft toys for £25 and 25% off children's sleepwear.

The closest Disney Stores to Huddersfield are in the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds or a pop up store in Bradford.

What is on sale?

These Toy Story figures for £20.99

And this Toy Story Buzz Lightyear glow-in-the-dark blaster for £15.74

This Finding Dory soft toy for £10.65 .

This R2-D2 alarm clock for £16.86

And this BB-8 interactive droid by Sphero for £97.46

This Frozen doll for £12.71