One of Huddersfield’s best-known clothes businesses, Laurie Hopkins Menswear, is closing its doors next month.

It’s the end of an era as the premises at Acre Street, Lindley, are sold after 30 years to trade exclusively online and provide a travelling tailoring service measuring customers for jackets, trousers and formal wear in the comfort of their own homes.

It will be replaced by a hairdressers and tattoo parlour.

The business was founded by Laurie in 1987. He had started out as a travelling tailor, having trained as a tailor and cutter before moving into menswear retailing.

Now aged 79, he is still involved in the business on an occasional basis to the delight of his many fans who appreciate his gentlemanly manner from a bygone era.

He had an attention to detail and insistence on top notch customer service that was second to none.

His son, Michael Hopkins – who now runs the business with his sister, Jayne Senior – said: “Dad will put down his thimble for the last time on December 17 and that will be that.

“It’s a nice time to go just before Christmas.

“A traditional barbers and tattooist will be taking over the premises.

“We are selling the property and moving more online as well as offering a travelling tailor service.

“But the name Laurie Hopkins Menswear won’t disappear. I will be available online and I’m happy to visit customers in the comfort of their own homes.”

Michael, 52, joined his father in the business more than 25 years ago and originally he was only due to cover for a fortnight while his father recovered from an appendix operation.

But the tailoring gene appeared to run in the family and he has stayed ever since assisted by Jayne who also joined the team more than 20 years ago.

The independent business is renowned for its array of off-the-peg jackets, shirts and trousers as well as its made-to-measure suits and bridegroom suits for hire as well as providing a service for young men anxious to look their best for Prom events when they leave school.

Michael added: “We all come from the same background and we have had some great times and, of course, we will miss coming here and our loyal customers.

“We tend to attract some wonderful customers and a lot of them have become friends.

“I have really enjoyed it but times are changing and after all there had to be a time when we would give up.

“However, I will be continuing online and looking forward to meeting customers in their own homes in the future.

“But that is it for Jayne who will not be continuing. It will just be me.”

Michael can be contacted at sales@lhmw.co.uk or phone him at 07885 298700.