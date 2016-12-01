Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers are being asked to support independent traders on Small Business Saturday.

More than 50 Huddersfield businesses have signed up to the grassroots, non-commercial campaign which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities.

The day is on the first Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses.

Traders in Huddersfield’s Byram Arcade have signed up to the event, along with many in the villages around Huddersfield.

Ange Dews, of the Green Valley Grocer in Slaithwaite, said traders in the village were taking part in the Made Beautifully Here event as part of the day.

She said: “We’ve taken part in Small Business Saturday before and it’s always been busy for us, but we’re expecting a very busy weekend.”

Made Beautifully Here features the best of British, with food and drink suppliers, woollen goods, home and soft furnishings, clothing and prints. It runs all day Saturday at Upper Mills which is on the canalside in Slaithwaite.

To see which traders are involved go to https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/small-business-finder