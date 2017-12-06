Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you fancy a day out there are many Christmas markets less than an hour’s drive from Huddersfield.

All are running until Christmas, unless they are only on a particular day which is made clear below.

Manchester Christmas Market

This is based in Albert Square in front of Manchester Town Hall where the wooden stalls will remain open until December 21. It is so big it now stretches across 10 sites in the city centre and there is an ice rink in Cathedral Gardens. Most of the markets are open until at least 8pm every day.

Leeds Christkindelmarkt

Christkindelmarkt is Leeds’ annual traditional German Christmas market, bringing a little piece of Germany into the heart of the city centre. Millennium Square is transformed into a scenic winter village featuring a variety of authentic wooden chalet stalls, cosy indoor retreats, a traditional carousel and daily programme of entertainment

St Nicholas Fair, York

Celebrating the very best of local arts, country crafts and seasonal gifts from jewellery and ceramics to tree decorations, scented soaps and handmade chocolates. There is also traditional music and children’s craft-making activities.

Sheffield Christmas Market

This market has grown from a handful of cabins on the main shopping area of Sheffield to an entire Christmas experience of 50 cabins. Santa’s grotto is at the heart of the event, with the much-loved Sleigh Bar and the traditional German sausage grill.

The Hepworth Wakefield Christmas Market

Visited annually by more than 6,000 people, the Christmas market presents high-quality craft and food items, produced and sourced by independent makers, collectives and small organisations from

Yorkshire and further afield. This year they have an expanded offer with additional stalls, a dedicated food and drink market, creative activities for young and old and performances by local musicians and community groups.

Grassington Dickensian Festival on Sunday, December 10

Nestled in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, the picturesque village of Grassington is transported back to the time of Dickens with shopkeepers, villagers and visitors dressed in Victorian costume.

Skipton Yuletide Festival and Christmas Market on Sunday, December 10

This market runs the full length of the High Street alongside many local charity and gift stalls. The Piece Hall in Skipton is also full of stalls.

A Winter Wonderland Christmas Fair Leyburn, on Saturday, December 9

After a successful fair last year, The Garden Rooms at Tennants are once again transforming the garden rooms into a winter wonderland. It has free entry and free parking and the stalls range from cashmere, leather and jewellery to homewares.

Beverley Festival of Christmas on Sunday, December 10

The Beverley Festival of Christmas is one of the largest Christmas festival events in the UK. A one-day event brings four Victorian Christmas market locations and a whole range of festive entertainment to Beverley Town Centre. There will be more than 120 stalls all selling a wide variety of handcrafted products from jewellery to gin - the majority of which is made within the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Ampleforth Christmas Market on Saturday, December 23

This North Yorkshire market will showcase local produce over 25 stalls, including free-range meats, cheeses, handmade pottery, artisan breads and gifts.