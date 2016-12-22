Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marks and Spencer will not open in Huddersfield on Boxing Day.

Staff at the New Street M&S store will be able to enjoy an extra day off with their families this Christmas after the high street retailer made the decision not to open a number of its stores across the UK on December 26.

Huddersfield’s M&S Simply Food Store in Wakefield Road, the M&S branch in Woolshops, Halifax and the Simply Food store at Birstall’s Junction 27 retail park will also be closed on Boxing Day.

The decision comes after more than 200.000 people backed Ian Lapworth’s online petition, which argued that retailers that opened on the festive bank holiday were exploiting low paid workers.

The petition reached Parliament for debate, but Prime Minister Theresa May said the government could not tell businesses how to operate.

Huddersfield shoppers wanting to visit M&S for Boxing Day sales will have to travel to the Pudsey store at the Owlcoates Centre, which will be open 8am-7pm.