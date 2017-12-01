The video will start in 8 Cancel

Iceland has launched its Christmas adverts and instead of trying to outdo its rivals' big-budget efforts it's made a series of unashamedly cheap commercials.

The adverts show children unwrapping their Christmas presents and becoming overjoyed to find that instead of being given dolls and video games, they've been gifted festive Iceland frozen food, including beef, a lobster and a pavlova.

Except the voices you hear aren't those of the children. The commercials, which look as if they were filmed on an old fashioned home video camera, feature poorly synced voiceovers in a variety of silly drawls.

(Image: PA)

The sequences are followed by slick shots of the products, two seconds of which probably cost more than the remainder of the ads put together.

Clearly the folks behind these deliberately shambolic adverts are having a laugh - and you're expected to have one too.

We think Iceland's ad may be a reaction to the slick, big-budget commercials produce by John Lewis, Sainsbury's, M&S and others this year.