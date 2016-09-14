When will the new TK Maxx store in Huddersfield open?

Fashion chain TK Maxx has confirmed the date for the opening of its new Huddersfield store.

Up to 35 jobs are being created with the new outlet at the town’s Great Northern Retail Park in Leeds Road.

TK Maxx said the 15,000 sq ft store would offer a huge selection of fashion and accessories for women, men and children as well as homeware at a significant discount to department store or high street prices.

The retailer, which already has a store at the Kingsgate shopping centre in Huddersfield town centre, applied for permission to open the new store in May this year.

TK Maxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

It has not confirmed whether it intends to continue running both stores in the town.

TK Maxx launched in the UK in 1994 and has more than 300 stores across the country, including ones at Birstall Retail Park and in Halifax, Bradford, Leeds and Wakefield.

The arrival of TK Maxx follows the opening of homeware, leisure and gardening products store The Range in April last year to take over premises previously occupied by DIY business Homebase.

The new store will open its doors on Thursday, September 29, in the unit formerly occupied by JJB Sports, which folded in 2012.

At Great Northern Retail Park, it joins retailers including First Choice Holidays, Pets at Home, The Range, Mothercare and Boots.

TK Maxx is part of TJX Europe, the European subsidiary of US group The TJX Companies, Inc.

The growing popularity of Great Northern Retail Park has led to car parking problems at peak times with cars queuing to get out.