This year’s festive addition to our post has been unveiled by the Royal Mail.

The 2016 Christmas stamps were revealed on Tuesday and feature colourful designs of seasonal traditions.

There are six illustrations for this year’s set, which depict a stocking, twinkling Christmas tree and a red-breasted robin.

A Christmas pudding, a snowman and a flickering candle also feature the new stamps, which were designed by Manchester-based artist Helen Musselwhite.

The pictures are actually photographs of paper sculptures of the various designs which Helen created.

She said she was “immensely proud” to have her work featured.

The traditional Madonna and Child stamps will also be available from post offices this year.