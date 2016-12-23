Cards posted, presents wrapped, mince pies baked: Christmas celebrations come round in a flurry of exciting chaos each December.
The family are on their way, the turkey's ready to go in the oven... then you realise you forgot brandy sauce. And it's 4pm on Christmas Eve.
But don't panic — we're here to help you find the nearest supermarket to save the day and grab those last minute groceries.
Here's our guide to what's open where, and when:
Aldi
Christmas Eve: 8am-6pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: CLOSED
Find your nearest store here .
Asda
All superstores open as follows:
Christmas Eve: All stores will open at their normal time, but the majority of stores will close earlier than normal at 7pm. Use this store locator tool to check the details for your local branch.
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 9am-6pm
To find out where your nearest store is click here .
Tesco
Christmas Eve - All UK stores will be open, but Extra, Superstore and Metro branches will close at 7pm while Tesco Express branches will close at 10pm. Use the store locator tool to find out when your local will be open.
Christmas Day - All stores are closed.
Boxing Day - Express stores reopen on Boxing Day from 8am-10pm, Extra stores from 9am-6pm.
To find out where your nearest store is click here .
Morrisons
Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 9am-5pm
To find out where your local store is click here .
Co-operative Food
Christmas Eve - The majority of Huddersfield stores are open from 7am-10pm
Christmas Day - CLOSED
Boxing Day - 8am-8pm
However, times vary slightly from store to store – some are open earlier and others for longer, so check individual store times here .
Sainsbury's
All main stores open as follows:
Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 9am-6pm
Sainsbury's Local stores:
Christmas Eve: 7am-9pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 9am-9pm
To find out where your nearest store is click here .
Lidl
Small and medium stores opening hours as follows:
Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: CLOSED
To find out where your nearest store is click here .