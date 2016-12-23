Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cards posted, presents wrapped, mince pies baked: Christmas celebrations come round in a flurry of exciting chaos each December.

The family are on their way, the turkey's ready to go in the oven... then you realise you forgot brandy sauce. And it's 4pm on Christmas Eve.

But don't panic — we're here to help you find the nearest supermarket to save the day and grab those last minute groceries.

Here's our guide to what's open where, and when:

Aldi

Christmas Eve: 8am-6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

Find your nearest store here .

Asda

All superstores open as follows:

Christmas Eve: All stores will open at their normal time, but the majority of stores will close earlier than normal at 7pm. Use this store locator tool to check the details for your local branch.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

To find out where your nearest store is click here .

Tesco

Christmas Eve - All UK stores will be open, but Extra, Superstore and Metro branches will close at 7pm while Tesco Express branches will close at 10pm. Use the store locator tool to find out when your local will be open.

Christmas Day - All stores are closed.

Boxing Day - Express stores reopen on Boxing Day from 8am-10pm, Extra stores from 9am-6pm.

To find out where your nearest store is click here .

Morrisons

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am-5pm

To find out where your local store is click here .

Co-operative Food

Christmas Eve - The majority of Huddersfield stores are open from 7am-10pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day - 8am-8pm

However, times vary slightly from store to store – some are open earlier and others for longer, so check individual store times here .

Sainsbury's

All main stores open as follows:

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

Sainsbury's Local stores:

Christmas Eve: 7am-9pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am-9pm

To find out where your nearest store is click here .

Lidl

Small and medium stores opening hours as follows:

Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

To find out where your nearest store is click here .