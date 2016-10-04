TK Maxx launches flash sale as new Huddersfield store opens

Login Register
In the run up to Christmas, these are the perfect types of sales which should be taken advantage of for those early holiday preparations.

TKMaxx
TKMaxx

Designer outlet TK Maxx has launched a flash sale after opening its second Huddersfield store.

The new TK Maxx at Great Northern Retail Park is the latest branch of the discount retailer to open in the area, joining the likes of The Range, Mothercare and Boots in the retail park.

And to celebrate, the store is holding a flash sale with up to 65% off luxury handbags during a week-long sale.

First look at the new TKMax, Great Northern Retail Park.

The TK Maxx flash sales cover everything from men and womens' clothes to baby clothes and accessories. Sale items are available in store and online, accessible to members only.

How to Become a TKMaxx Member

Simply register HERE and fill out the quick and easy form to access all the flash events which are updated regularly on the website.

The latest sale features Radley Handbags with savings of up to 65%, with many available in store.

TK Maxx launched in the UK in 1994 and has more than 300 stores across the country, including ones at Birstall Retail Park and in Halifax, Bradford, Leeds and Wakefield.

