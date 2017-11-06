Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What's really happens at Christmas? Is it spending time with loved ones? Stuffing your face? Falling asleep during the Eastenders Christmas special?

Christmas is also about buying stuff - lots of stuff - which means it's can be merrily expensive.

Sure, your kids love you - but imagine their disappointed faces and tears if 'Santa' doesn't get them the latest toys for Christmas.

Thankfully there are hacks and offers for those with tight purse strings, including this offer from Toys R Us where you can get two free toys from their two toys for £15 range.

First you need to take up Top Cashback's offer of £15 cashback and then pick two items from Toys R Us's two toys for £15 range.

Here's what you need to do:

Free £15 at Toys R Us

Claiming a free £15 shop at Toys R Us is easy thanks to this deal from Top Cashback. To claim the offer just follow these simple steps:

Sign up to TopCashback.co.uk for free Find the £15 cashback at Toys R Us deal for new members on the offer link, and click through to Toys R Us to make a purchase up to the value of £15 100% cashback up to the value of £15 cashback will then track in members’ accounts within seven working days and will become payable to transfer into bank accounts approximately 14 days after the order date.

The small print

The £15 cashback at Toys R Us deal is only available for new members with no previous purchases or cashback through TopCashback

People who spend less than £15 will receive 100% cashback up to £15 e.g. those who spend £5 will only receive £5 cashback and so on

If an order is more than £15, members will receive a maximum of £15 cashback

The offer is available to new members from Wednesday 1st November till Sunday 10th December.

Cashback earned from this offer will only be available for pay-out via BACS payment

Toys R Us 2 for £15 sale

There's hundreds of toys to choose from in Toys R Us' 2 for £15 sale , and with big brands such as WWE, Peppa Pig and Nerf included there's bound to be something the kids will love. Here's just some of favourites but you can see the full range here .

If that wasn't enough, until the 17th November, Toys R Us will give you a £10 giftcard when you spend £100 or more.