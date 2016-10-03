Victoria TV show fashions have the nation gripped - here is how to get the look

Victoria has been a hit on ITV, as the series follows the early life of Queen Victoria and her marriage to Prince Albert.

The show, starring former Doctor Who sidekick Jenna Coleman as the eponymous monarch, has featured some beautiful costumes which reflect the elegance and style from the Victorian times perfectly.

The series has been filmed at the new Church Fenton Studios, a former RAF base located between York and Leeds, which stood in for some of the breathtaking interiors of Buckingham Palace.

Here we take a look at some fashions inspired by the series that have been transformed into modern outfits and are still worn today.

Victorian Inspired Fashion

Victorian Inspired Fashions

Blouse

There have been many designers in recent years, especially in 2015, that have made specific pieces dedicated to the Victorian era.

A Victorian style blouse has been a trusting look across all seasons and is set to make a mini comeback on the back of the series' popularity.

Jane Norman ivory embroidered peplum blouse top , NOW £18

Jane Norman Jane Norman blouse

This is a feminine, subtle embroidered peplum blouse made from a soft chiffon material in a flattering fit. This classic style is tailored to suit anybody can add to any outfit for practically any occasion. It is an easy to wear staple item which has been a returning trend for 2016.

Gothic black high neck tie blouse , £24.00

Ebay Victorian style blouse

Try the trend in black to mix and match with a skinny black jean and black strappy heels, or wear for the office with a high waisted waist clenching skirt for maximum style in everyday wear.

Corset

The costumes featured on the period drama add to the extravagance that the show portrays of the late queens reign, and many of the outfits that Jenna Coleman and other women wear feature a beautifully crafted corset.

AliExpress AliExpress corset

Corsets have been a huge look on the catwalks at fashion week for SS17 and we hope that there are many other variations of styles and colours to come. this particular corset above has the beautiful tapestry style print which has the Victorian style down to a tee.

Lace

Lace is probably the first thing you think of when it comes to Victorian fashion, and will crop up annually in items for any season. There are many ways which lace can be introduced into your wardrobe without it being too overpowering and daring. The jumpsuit is a classic and not-too-dramatic way of wearing a lace bodice.

Boutique jane lace corsetry bodice jumpsuit , £25

Boohoo Boohoo jumpsuit

A maxi is another elegant style and easy way of putting a Victorian spin on an outfit for a special occasion. For brides to be, lace is the ultimate bridal style because which has that sophisticated feel.

This Rare piece with its sheer floral lace and bodycon fit, is the perfect modernised dress which resembles the bodice dresses and off shoulder items found on the cast of the hit TV show.

Rare London lace maxi dress with contrast , NOW £34