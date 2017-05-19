Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unlucky in love? This could be the big break you've been waiting for.

First Dates - the hit Channel 4 reality television dating series - is looking for people from West Yorkshire, with an open event in Leeds taking place next week.

Taking place at Manahatta on Merrion Street next Wednesday (May 24th) from 6pm while 9pm, producers are looking for anyone who's single and over the age of 18 to meet them face-to-face and submit an application to appear on the series.

Those lucky enough to make it through the application process may well find themselves on either First Dates, the restaurant-based format in London we're all familiar with, or First Dates Hotel, which is spin-off set to be filmed in Southern Italy, over the course of a few days.

If successful, it wouldn't be the first time somebody from Huddersfield had been on the show - it was only recently that 21-year-old charity worker Sarah Dransfield , from Holmfirth, appeared on First Dates and met rugby player Phil, who she's gone on to date away from the show.

First Dates was originally aired in 2013, and has gone on to span eight series, as a breakout hit. With a number of special celebrity, charity and Valentine's themed episodes under their belt, the show expanded to include First Dates Hotel earlier this year.

For anyone unable to make it to the casting in person, applications can be submitted online at FirstDatesCasting.co.uk