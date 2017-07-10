Dieting isn’t fun and members of Slimming World have become so desperate for something to alleviate their boredom and hunger that they’ve taken desperate measures.

To make a success of your diet mental discipline is the key.

But a few slimmers seem to have lost the plot somewhat proudly sharing food which ranges from tedious to barely edible.

They are a few examples here that would never be considered a meal and another a few which appear to be palatable but will leave you ravenous about 10 minutes after you’ve swallowed the last morsel.

And be warned there are lot of eggs in this collection of oddballs collected by the Liverpool Echo .

1. A Mug Shot is a snack, not a meal

2. Help! I'm still hungry.

3. Three is a lot of eggs

4. Where's the toast?

5. Same as above plus beans

6. When you've only got three things left in the kitchen

7. Chocolate 'zoats' (that's oats made out of courgette. We're not sure either)

8. Not a meal

9. Still not a meal

10. Putting it on a plate doesn't make it a meal either

11. This inventive slimmer swapped croutons for HAM SLICES

12. 9am: Ate breakfast. 9.15am: Starving again.

13. Even the plate says you need carbs

14. Not sure where to start with this.

15. Chicken slices are not fajita wraps

16. Neither are lettuce leaves

17. Honestly, what is this?

