Dieting isn’t fun and members of Slimming World have become so desperate for something to alleviate their boredom and hunger that they’ve taken desperate measures.
To make a success of your diet mental discipline is the key.
But a few slimmers seem to have lost the plot somewhat proudly sharing food which ranges from tedious to barely edible.
They are a few examples here that would never be considered a meal and another a few which appear to be palatable but will leave you ravenous about 10 minutes after you’ve swallowed the last morsel.
And be warned there are lot of eggs in this collection of oddballs collected by the Liverpool Echo .