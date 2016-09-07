South Pennines’ Walk and Ride Festival starts this weekend - and with 150 walks in Kirklees, rambling fans will be spoilt for choice!

There’s everything from photography and history walks to cycle challenge rides - and even a wineathlon!

The festival starts on Saturday September 10 and runs to Sunday September 25.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How do I find out what walks are on offer?

You can download a full programme from www.walkandridefestival.co.uk .

Do I need to be an experienced hiker?

No, there are plenty of walks suitable for beginners, while some of the walks will pose a decent challenge.

Where do the walks go?

There are routes all across the south Pennines, including the moors, valleys, canals, reservoirs and packhorse trails. You’ll be able to see everything from Neolithic stone carvings to world-changing industrial heritage.

How will I know what to bring?

Participants are advised to check the individual event organisation’s website before setting off to confirm times and meeting points and for any last minute changes to the advertised programme.

Are the walks free and do I need to book?

Most are free but some do carry a charge and you may have to book. Check individual walk information in the programme for more.

What are the most unusual walks on offer?

There’s the Yorkshire Wineathlon on Saturday September 17, which leaves Thurstonland Cricket Club in Marsh Hall Lane at 1.30pm. It’s a nine mile easy trail run/walk with feed stations every two miles, stocked with optional wine samples! Each wine station is based around a different wine region of the world. Booking is essential and entry is £19.95. Visit www.wineathlon.co.uk .

Or you could visit the aircraft wrecks of Black Hill on the same day, meeting at Digley Reservoir car park south at 10am. It’s a strenuous 10 mile walk with the National Trust, exploring the crashed planes on Black Hill and Sliddens Moss you may not have known were there.

Happy Valley fans will love the themed walk on Thursday September 22, meeting at Sowerby Bridge Railway Station at 11am. The six mile moderate walk will take in locations seen in the award winning television series starring Sarah Lancashire. Contact leader Richard Gibbons on rl-gibbons@sky.com.