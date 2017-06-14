Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After it’s opening episode had viewers hooked we head to Ackley Bridge for the latest classroom installment.

Here’s how each some of the key characters are involved in tonight’s Channel 4 drama:

Jordan

The second episode focuses on Jordan whose ‘hijab wearing’ antics last week saw him receive a backlash and even death threats from Asian boys before the opening credits had even rolled.

But Jordan is forced to grow up and wise up as viewers learn he’s left holding HIS baby and not even his own dad is aware of his predicament.

When a call from the school to his dad sparks concern he makes the somewhat foolish move to try and conceal the baby in class.

Chloe

Miss Keane’s daughter Chloe has her first day at school as she adjusts to life in Ackley in stark contrast to her London life.

She struggles to make new friends but helps out classmate Jordan who rushes by kicking off to create a diversion and ends up in isolation because of it.

Her attempts to impress her new friends fails when they set her up at a ‘teacher’s pub’ but her revelation to students that her mum’s ex-boyfriend is a fellow teacher sees her invited into the fold.

Mr Bell

The popular PE teacher discovers Jordan’s baby secret but is blackmailed to help him or he’ll ‘fess up’ over how he really got a ‘shiner’.

But more punches fly when Mr Bell takes Jordan to be reunited with his baby’s mother on the estate and he is forced to defend him.

They instead head to Mr Bell’s house and Jordan questions him on his own son and affair.

Missy

Her plan to get back at Nas for dis-respecting her ‘junky mum’ backfires.

Missy had agreed that if Cory slept with Nas she’d sleep with Cory. However she soon discovers Cory has a loose tongue and that the whole school thinks this is an open opportunity.

In a last ditch attempt to patch things up Missy agrees to go for tea at Nas’ to sort out the feud but before they get chance to talk, they are thrown into the red light district to track down Missy’s mum who has ‘done a runner’ with her ‘Nanna’s bingo money’.

Missy’s mum’s boyfriend Adam threatens Missy as she tries to get back what’s owed and makes racist remarks to Nas.

Just as Missy and Nas appear to resolve things a troubled Nas reveals what’s really been bothering her, after she kissed Cory earlier to see what it was like.

Miss Carter

The headmistress intervenes in Nas and Missy’s friendship to a wall of silence leaving it up to Nas’s mum to intervene.

Later she returns home to find Jordan and his young family at odds in her living room.

After works drinks with the governors Miss Carter and Sidque getting carried away.

Nas

The drama continues to explore the ‘integration’ of Asian and white pupils as Nas wears a hijab to ‘fit in’ with her other muslim friends.

She later patches things up with Missy and reveals she’s struggling with her sexuality.

She tells Missy: “I don’t want a boyfriend. Ever?”

A bit of humour to the subject diffuses the situation and Nas later reveals she has her eyes on a teacher which leads to Missy’s quip: “If you’re gonna let down the whole of Pakistan being a lezzer you may as well go the whole way and sleep with a teacher too.”