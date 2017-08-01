Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A series of family fun days are taking place at one of the area’s best visitor attractions.

The Standedge Visitor Centre, near Marsden, will host the events every Thursday during summer, thanks to staff and volunteers from the Canal & River Trust charity.

Crafts, pond dipping, face painting and waterside bingo are just a few of the activities promising to keep children and adults entertained at the popular visitor attraction in Marsden, which celebrates the nation’s longest, deepest and highest canal tunnel.

Regular boat trips into Standedge Tunnel, which takes the Huddersfield Narrow Canal deep beneath the Pennines, are also on offer, as well as free interactive displays and a chance to learn about the boatmen and women who once carried cargoes on this amazing waterway.

The free summer holiday activities will take place on Thursday August 3, 10, 7, 24, 31 from 11am to 3pm.

Katie Hutchinson, education coordinator with the Canal & River Trust, said: “Standedge Tunnel and Visitor Centre, on the banks for the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, provide a stunning backdrop for some great holiday adventures.

“The activities are suitable for all primary age children and there’s lots to keep mums and dads occupied too. Places don’t need to be booked – just come along on the day for a fun-packed way to learn all about our amazing canals.”