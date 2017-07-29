The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

St George's Square is expected to become a mini Covent Garden during the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017.

The festival, which begins next Thursday, will have three space set aside for street singers, dancers, magicians and other street performers.

A list of the artists will be published closer to the event.

New for 2017 the street artist 'pads' will complement dozens of bands and singers playing on the main stage through much of the festival.

The festival organisers said: "A new idea for 2017, we have designated three specific areas of the site, so approved street performers can do their thing – think Covent Garden meets Huddersfield."

You can still apply to perform at the festival by visiting the 'festival artists' section of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 here .

The roles are unpaid but visitors to the festival will be encouraged to donate.

The festival runs from Thursday 3 August to Sunday 6 August in St George’s Square.

Here are the opening hours:

Thursday: 11am-9pm

Friday: 10am-10pm

Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10.30am-5.30pm