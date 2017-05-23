The video will start in 8 Cancel

Boy band Take That have cancelled three gigs at Manchester Arena this week ‘out of respect’ for those killed at the venue in last night’s terrorist attack.

The Manchester band pulled out of the shows ‘out of respect’ for the 22 people who died last night when a lone suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device.

In a statement the band, currently comprising Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

On its official Twitter account Manchester Arena tweeted: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night and the ongoing police investigation, the scheduled Take That concerts for Thursday 25, Friday 26 and Saturday 27 at Manchester Arena have been postponed.

“Further details will be released as soon as possible.”

The decision came as the man responsible for the devastating terrorist attack on Manchester last night has been named by police.

Salman Abedi, 22, is the man Greater Manchester Police say was behind the attack which left 22 people dead and 120 injured.

Mum Jayne Drew , 52, of Waterloo , was caught up in the blast and said she saw ‘bodies everywhere’ when there was an ‘almighty bang’ and she was hit with debris from the blast.

The attack was carried out at Manchester Arena where thousands of people were watching an Ariana Grande concert.

This afternoon GMP Chief Constable Ian Hopkins released a statement naming Abedi.