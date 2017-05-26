Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take That fans are being given the chance to watch the band in a special one-off Etihad gig after three dates at Manchester Arena were cancelled.

The three dates - for Friday, Saturday and Sunday - were postponed following the horrific terror attack at the Arena on Monday which killed 22 people and injured 120 more.

But the band have not been able to reschedule three consecutive dates into their current tour.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Instead they will hold a one-off mega show at the Etihad stadium on 18 June - making it the final show of their Wonderland Live Tour.

Fans will have the option of attending the show or getting a full refund for their original tickets.

A statement released by Manchester Arena said: "This concert has been organised with a very short turn around thanks to the incredible support and professionalism of Manchester City Football Club, Manchester City Council, the emergency services and the staff and box offices of Manchester Arena and their ticket agents.

"All existing ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent over the next few days by email and given the choice to either exchange their ticket for Sunday 18 June or receive a full refund. Refunds are available until Thursday 1 June."

