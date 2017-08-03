The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you like your food you really do not want to leave Huddersfield over the next four days.

The annual Food and Drink Festival got underway on Thursday and there is a treat for everyone's tastes at the annual event.

Now into the 17th year - and this year organised by Huddersfield Live for the first time after they stepped in and saved the event - the festival is set to be the biggest and best it has ever been.

And from the first day it looks like it is well on track to delivering.

So what is on offer to eat?

Curries - there are a number of stalls selling Indian food and curries including Pavs, Kabana and Spicy Kitchen

Crepes are there for those with the sweet and savoury tooth and again there are at least two stalls offering them

Hot Dogs are a favourite and you have a number of stalls to choose from if this is to your taste

Burgers have to be on the menu for most - and take your pick

Wraps come in all shapes and sizes - and with all sorts of different fillings

Pies - you can not have a food festival in Huddersfield without plenty of pies

And then there is the hog roast

And there is so much more ... take a look through the gallery of food stalls to see what takes your fancy