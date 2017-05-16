A look around the newly renovated Titanic Spa

A spa which attracts thousands of people to Huddersfield from across the country is close to completing a £500,000 makeover.

Titanic Spa at Linthwaite has been redecorated and had new furnishings in an ongoing programme of refurbishment.

The spa’s mud chamber has been revamped to include new walk-in showers. ‘calm lighting’ and new seating and tables in the reception area.

The developments follow an 18-month refurbishment of Titanic Spa’s 34 apartments in conjunction with Emma Kay & Co in Ripponden. Work on this refurbishment is continuing.

Warrick Burton, who owns the business with wife Amy, said: “Aesthetics and comfort are vital to the spa experience for our guests so it’s crucial we continually invest in this area at the same time as keeping on trend.

“What has been a challenge is carrying out the refurbishment without impacting the guest experience. Running at 98% occupancy and staying open from early morning until late, our interiors contractors have had a lot to do in those midnight hours! It has all been worth it though and the guest feedback has been extremely complimentary.”

In the coming months the relaxation lounge and bean bag pit will be upgraded. A retail area is also being developed.