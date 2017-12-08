Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nothing heralds the arrival of Christmas like the sound of beer steins clinking along to an oompah band.

Well, that's if you travel to one of the many Christmas markets around the north of England!

Leeds has one, Manchester's got one and Liverpool too - but Huddersfield was left out.

If getting boozy in the beer house is your thing, you're in luck!

The Zetland has created the Stein Beer Keller to cater for bier lovers in time for Christmas - and it's opening its doors for the first time at 5pm tonight.

The launch party kicks off at the pub in Queensgate at 7.30pm tonight.

There'll be a live Oompah show starting at 8.30pm along with world beers, stein cocktails and sports on the big screen.

Zetland manager Daniel Oliver said: "We’re both delighted and excited to launch our brand new Bavarian themed area here at the Zetland.

"It's a unique and multifaceted space that will host incredible events, live bands, sports, and of course our World Class Oompah Shows weekly!

"With Huddersfield being my adopted home; I’m hugely proud to be involved in helping develop this all encompassing site for the town."

The bier keller will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7pm-late and Fridays from 5pm. Steins are £5 and entertainment's provided by The Oomparty featuring Bad Santa and The Great Burgermeister Oompah show live comedy.

Visit their Facebook page for more!