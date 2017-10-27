The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield’s ghouls, ghosts and ghastly tales will be brought to life in the annual Shuddersfield Halloween Walk on Sunday.

Organised by the Discover Hudderfield Partnership it will start from St. George’s Square at 2.30pm when Rebecca Legg will uncover ghost stories and dark history from beyond the grave.

The walk, which has proved popular with families over the past couple of years, is expected to last between one-and-a-half and two hours and is suitable for aspiring imps, ogres and little beasties over the age of eight-years-old.

There is a charge of £3 per person for the walk but no booking is required.

Details of the 2018 programme of walks, as well as a number of new trails, will be available early in the New Year.