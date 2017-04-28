Leeds are falling apart again

THIS is how you make a proper brew (according to

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Has your Tweety Pie tribute seen better days? Maybe you had a few too many in Magaluf and came home with something that's lasted longer than your tan?

If so, Tattoo Fixers wants to hear from you!

The E4 show features people whose tattoos need a facelift - or need covering up completely!

Check out these amazing pieces by Huddersfield artist Jonny Gilbert!

The work is done by one of the show's three tattoo artists.

“Participants will get the chance to have a regrettable tattoo covered up by one of the three top ink artists in the UK – Jay Hutton, Steven Porter or Alice Perrin,” a spokeswoman said.

“The artists transform ugly tats into works of art, which leave participants speechless.

“So far the show has seen mis-spelt phrases, ex’s names and even soap star lookalikes cropping up in in the pop up parlour in East London.

"Last series even saw one woman ask for TV host Noel Edmonds to be tattooed on her leg.”

Anyone interested in taking part should email producers at Studio Lambert with a picture at: ashley.ganly-kesington@studiolambert.com