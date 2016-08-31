Login Register
Bungling burglars bring the laughs in Thick as Thieves at Dewsbury's Oak Tree Studios

Fast-paced play written by reformed burglar coming to Dewsbury

Cev Barker and Chris Sheard in Thick as Thieves
Cev Barker and Chris Sheard in Thick as Thieves

An empty home, one dead budgie, some questionable antiques — and two bungling burglars.

Thick As Thieves shines an amusing light on the ups and downs of breaking and entering, as hapless criminals Steph (Cev Barker) and Barry (Chris Sheard) go on the rob.

The fast-paced, at times raw two-hander sees the pair worry about more than just getting caught as events unfold.

But the laughs are plentiful as the duo explore their target home — and learn some eye-opening things about the occupant.

The play, the latest show from Little Acorn Productions in Dewsbury, was actually written by a reformed burglar.

Playwright Mark Whiteley started touring his play around living rooms and the show has been performed in shops, on board canal boats and in other quirky venues.

Now the play is coming to Little Acorn's Oak Tree Studios for a three-night run in Dewsbury.

I was invited to a preview of the show's first act — and certainly left wanting to know how it all ends. The chaos builds as the pair support each other, berate each other, egg each other on and generally try to figure out how they'll make their criminal endeavour worthwhile.

Cev Barker and Chris Sheard have a natural chemistry, playing up broad Yorkshire accents that make Whiteley's dry, blunt wit even funnier.

A two-hander is a daunting task for any theatre company — but it was easy to get hooked on the tales of Steph and Barry.

Thick as Thieves is at Little Acorn Production's Oak Tree Studios in Reman House, South Street, Dewsbury from September 8-10.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 — to book, call 01924 452277.

