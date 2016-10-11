Hot tickets: Five theatre shows to catch in October

There’s plenty of drama on offer in West Yorkshire theatres this month – from classics by local amateur dramatic companies to a new offering from award-winning playwright John Godber.

Here's five of the best coming up in October:

Mikron Theatre’s Canary Girls

The cast of Canary Girls from Mikron Theatre

Wednesday, October 12: Bolster Moor Coffee Shop, 7.30pm

Mikron is famed for producing original work in unusual venues and is wrapping up its 45th year of touring with a performance of its tale of World War One munitions workers. Tickets, which include a pie and pea supper, are £18, from 01484 648274 or www.bolstermoorfarmshop.co.uk (the meal begins at 6.30pm). The show is also being performed at the Square Chapel Centre for the Arts in Halifax on Thursday, October 13, at 8pm. Tickets are £11 and £13 from www.squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 353073. And then again at Heritage Quary, Huddersfield University, on Thursday, October 20, from 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and £12. Details from www.heritagequay.org or 01484 473168.

John Godber’s This Might Hurt

This Might Hurt, the new play by John Godber

Thursday, October 13, to Saturday, October 15: Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, 7.30pm

Godber’s new work takes a wryly amusing yet poignant and critical look at the NHS and all its confusing machinations. It features a tough-guy actor who returns from filming to care for his aged aunt and joins him on a frustrating journey through cancelled appointments, wrongly-booked scans and the world of caring.

As with all of Godber’s plays there is humour but also a social message. Tickets are £10 and £17 from www.thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Mikron Theatre’s Pure

Pure by Mikron Theatre, a play about the world of chocolate

Sunday, October 16: Suma Wholefoods, Lowfields Business Park, Elland, 1pm

More from the Marsden-based touring company – this time a work about the many flavours of the chocolate business. With two interwoven plots, separated by 150 years, the play looks at how the delicious confectionary gets from plantations to our mouths and examines the darker elements of chocolate’s story. Tickets are £10 and £12 from 01484 843701. The show is also being performed at Marsden Mechanics Hall on Saturday, October 22, from 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and £12 from www.mikron.org.uk or 01484 843701.

Northern Broadsides’ When We Are Married

Northern Broadsides' When We Are Married

Tuesday, October 18, until Saturday, October 22: West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds, 7.30pm and matinees.

The popular Halifax-based company is currently on tour with this production of J B Priestley’s play and won’t be returning to it’s home base until late November. So if you can’t wait to see the Barrie Rutter-directed show then catch it in Leeds. It tells the tale of three couples who all meet to celebrate their silver wedding anniversaries only to discover that none of them was legally married. Tickets are £13.50 to £30 from wyp.org.uk or 0113 213 7700.

Honley Players present Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit

Wednesday, October 19, until Saturday, October 22: Southgate Theatre, Honley, 7.30pm

The am’ dram’ group’s production has been adapted and directed by Meg Plummer, who describes Blithe Spirit as one of her “all time favourite plays”. It has special effects and a talented, experienced cast. It tells the tale of a bereaved author, hoping to gather material or a new book, who invites a medium to come to his house. Unfortunately, she unleashes the spirit of his annoying first wife. The comedy was first performed in 1941 but has enjoyed many revivals. Tickets for the show are £5 and £8 from the Gallery Cafe and Jacobs Well in Honley or on the door. More information is available from www.southgatetheatre.org