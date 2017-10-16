Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Born out of the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, The Last Leg is now a highlight of Friday night TV - and now fans have the chance to see host Adam Hills perform live in Leeds.

The Aussie comic is bringing his Clown Heart tour to Leeds Grand Theatre on Sunday October 22.

Hills, known for his upbeat, positive comedy and sharp-as-a-tack political commentary, performs around the world, with 15 international tours under his belt as well as British Comedy Awards and a Royal Television Society Award for The Last Leg , where he teams up with Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe.

He's the only Australian comic to have performed at the US Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, and also appears at the Cat Laughs Kilkenny Comedy Festival in Ireland, and The Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

Sunday's show at the Grand will have a British Sign Language interpreter on stage and BSL reserved seats.

Tickets cost £25 and age guidance for the show is 14+.

To book, visit leedsgrandtheatre.com or call 0844 848 2700.

