Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Search for event listings in your area

Last minute tickets: Shows in and around Huddersfield this weekend

Looking for something to see this weekend - we've rounded up five quite different shows

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Queen Street, Huddersfield.

Looking for a bit of culture in Huddersfield this weekend? We've got five last-minute tickets for you — from drama to live music and more.

These events are booked for Saturday, September 17 — giving you just enough time to phone a mate, book your tickets and get ready to enjoy a night out!

We've got full listings for shows, gigs and more happening in around September — here's a pick of five happening next weekend for you to browse.

Comedy drama at the LBT

Jamrock Productions, the Huddersfield-based company that brings local writer Angie Smith’s work to life, performs Family Confusion at the Lawrence Batley Theatre. This latest play is a tale of family secrets that shares the action between Jamaica and England. Comedy and family fallouts abound. Tickets for the main stage show, which starts at 7.30pm, are £10 from www.thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Sundown Swing

Huddersfield-based Sundown Swing performing at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Fresh from performing at the Edinburgh Fringe, the 15-piece Sundown Swing band can be seen at Kirkheaton United Church in a fund-raiser for Kirkwood Hospice. The concert starts at 7.30pm and will feature a selection of well-known Glenn Miller classics as well as more recent big band items revived by Michael Buble and Robbie Williams. Tickets are £6 on the door.

Variety show

Huddersfield Alzheimer’s Research Support Group is staging a fund-raising variety concert at The United Reform Church in Moldgreen at 7.15pm. Tickets are £5 on the door. The show is packed with music and laughter from local singing ensembles, soloists and comedy acts. The group is the area’s only dedicated fund-raiser for the charity.

Rock of Ages

unknown The Victoria Theatre in Halifax
The Victoria Theatre in Halifax

LAST chance to see Rock of Ages by Halifax Amateur Operatic Society at the Victoria Theatre. The production is set on LA’s Sunset Strip in the 1980s and features music by Bon Jovi, Twisted Sister, Europe and many other glam rockers. Tickets are £17 to £21 from 01422 351158 or www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Blackthorn at the West Yorkshire Playhouse

IT’S also the last night for Blackthorn, a new play by Yorkshire writer Charley Miles and closing at the West Yorkshire Playhouse. The work is a love story told through the landscape, festivals and birdsong that permeate life in a small Yorkshire village. Tickets are £12.50 from wyp.org.uk or 0113 213 7700.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Bungling burglars bring the laughs in Thick as Thieves at Dewsbury's Oak Tree Studios

Cev Barker and Chris Sheard in Thick as Thieves

Fast-paced play written by reformed burglar coming to Dewsbury

Related Tags

In The News
Alzheimer's disease
Organisations
Kirkwood Hospice
People
Lawrence Batley
Robbie Williams
Entertainment
Lawrence Batley Theatre
West Yorkshire Playhouse
Victoria Theatre
Events
Things-To-Do-Huddersfield
Places
Kirkheaton
Huddersfield
Moldgreen
Halifax

Recommended in Theatre

Most Read in What's On

  1. Adele
    Honley Feast is back on the table with grub and games galore
  2. Huddersfield
    First artists announced for Oxjam Huddersfield
  3. Picturedrome
    UFO Truth Conference 2016 at Holmfirth Picturedrome: tickets, parking, transport and everything else
  4. Huddersfield
    Brilliant beer gardens for sunny days in Huddersfield
  5. Huddersfield
    Revealed: Huddersfield's top 10 fish and chip shops, as voted for by YOU

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent