Looking for a bit of culture in Huddersfield this weekend? We've got five last-minute tickets for you — from drama to live music and more.

These events are booked for Saturday, September 17 — giving you just enough time to phone a mate, book your tickets and get ready to enjoy a night out!

We've got full listings for shows, gigs and more happening in around September — here's a pick of five happening next weekend for you to browse.

Comedy drama at the LBT

Jamrock Productions, the Huddersfield-based company that brings local writer Angie Smith’s work to life, performs Family Confusion at the Lawrence Batley Theatre. This latest play is a tale of family secrets that shares the action between Jamaica and England. Comedy and family fallouts abound. Tickets for the main stage show, which starts at 7.30pm, are £10 from www.thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Sundown Swing

Huddersfield-based Sundown Swing performing at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Fresh from performing at the Edinburgh Fringe, the 15-piece Sundown Swing band can be seen at Kirkheaton United Church in a fund-raiser for Kirkwood Hospice. The concert starts at 7.30pm and will feature a selection of well-known Glenn Miller classics as well as more recent big band items revived by Michael Buble and Robbie Williams. Tickets are £6 on the door.

Variety show

Huddersfield Alzheimer’s Research Support Group is staging a fund-raising variety concert at The United Reform Church in Moldgreen at 7.15pm. Tickets are £5 on the door. The show is packed with music and laughter from local singing ensembles, soloists and comedy acts. The group is the area’s only dedicated fund-raiser for the charity.

Rock of Ages

unknown The Victoria Theatre in Halifax

LAST chance to see Rock of Ages by Halifax Amateur Operatic Society at the Victoria Theatre. The production is set on LA’s Sunset Strip in the 1980s and features music by Bon Jovi, Twisted Sister, Europe and many other glam rockers. Tickets are £17 to £21 from 01422 351158 or www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Blackthorn at the West Yorkshire Playhouse

IT’S also the last night for Blackthorn, a new play by Yorkshire writer Charley Miles and closing at the West Yorkshire Playhouse. The work is a love story told through the landscape, festivals and birdsong that permeate life in a small Yorkshire village. Tickets are £12.50 from wyp.org.uk or 0113 213 7700.