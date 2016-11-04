Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Actress Nisa Cole, appearing in this week’s BBC daytime drama The Moonstone, is to play the lead in the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s first-ever professional panto Cinderella.

Known for her role as Amy Porter in the hit series Waterloo Road, Manchester-born Nisa trained with the National Youth Theatre and toured with the company’s production of War Horse. She is currently playing Penelope Betteredge in the adaptation of Wilkie Collins’ 19th century detective novel The Moonstone (BBC1, 2.15pm every day).

Cinderella, which has been written by Andrew Pollard and is directed by Joyce Branagh, opens at the Huddersfield theatre on Friday, December 9. Starring alongside Nina will be Adam Barlow (Prince Charming), who performed in the recent Northern Broadsides production of The Merry Wives, and a cast of actors with experience in major UK theatres.

Both the opening morning show and the last two performances on New Year’s Eve have already sold out. A matinee on Saturday, December 10, will be in aid of the Kirkwood Hospice and the theatre’s development fund. There will be an audio described show on December 15 and a British Sign Language interpreted performance on December 20.

For booking details visit www.thelbt.org or call 01484 430528.