Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Australian comedy written by Stephen Elliott with music by Guy Gross, this is an uplifting adventure of three friends, two drag performers and one transgender woman travelling across the desert from Sydney to Alice Springs performing their unique style of cabaret, writes Jacqui Hartley.

They hop on a battered bus called Priscilla searching for love and friendship ending up finding more than they ever dreamed of. This gender bending musical has a cult following wherever it is performed.

Huddersfield Musical Theatre Company used recorded backing tracks this year instead of an orchestra – with the bus taking up so much of their working space it allowed them much more room on the stage for all the dance sequences. The choreography was outstanding and the costumes were fantastic.

Neil Broadbent, (Bernadette Basenger) portrayed the role of the transsexual perfectly, the two drag queens – one known as Tick – characterised by Joe Medlock and Dominic Comber-Moccia were an absolute delight to watch. All three extracted every ounce of humour and fun from their roles.

There was a lovely duet with Tick and his son Benjamin when they eventually met in Alice Springs.

The three divas worked hard providing excellent backing throughout, along with good support from all the other principals and the whole show sparkled and radiated with the enthusiasm of the performers. This fast moving and very colourful production was a superb evening’s entertainment.

Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is at the LBT all this week until Saturday, November 11 at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.