When it comes to musicals, Cabaret is one of the all-time greats. And judging by the audience of all ages at Leeds Grand Theatre , love for the show has been passed down through the generations.

The swinging live band, the dazzling, risque choreography and memorable lyrics offer layers of storytelling that deal with everything from poverty to power, sex, scandals and subterfuge.

The haze of gin and cigarettes offer refuge from the political reality of 1931 Berlin - but for how long?

Your host through the moral maze of the Kit Kat Club is Emcee, a role in which Will Young truly shines. Stealing every scene he appears in, the singer and Strictly star wins the audience from the off, playing the iconic character with the perfect blend of camp and cunning. I could happily watch him for hours.

Louise Redknapp, another beneficiary of the Strictly training school, grows in confidence as the flighty Sally Bowles throughout the show - while her rendition of Maybe This Time didn’t quite pack the punch I hoped for, the Cabaret finale was a triumph.

But while the former popstar was musically fantastic, she wasn’t quite stroppy enough as the tempestuous cabaret performer for my liking.

Susan Penhaligon and Linal Haft as Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schultz have a genuine chemistry - Haft in particular has a comic timing that lifts every scene the pair feature in.

You root for them from the off.

And the wonderful Kit Kat performers writhe and smoulder throughout, bringing the Berlin club to life on stage.

The set for this touring production, directed by Rufus Norris, makes clever use of staircases, moving dressing tables and other props, while placing the band above the stage at the heart of the action.

But for all its glitter and sequins, Cabaret has a dark side - and an ending that takes your breath away.

It’s a truly clever show - and one that stands the test of time.

Cabaret is at Leeds Grand Theatre until Saturday October 28.

Tickets cost £29-£47.

at Leeds Grand Theatre