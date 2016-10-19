Login Register
WATCH: Can you master this magic trick by High Jinx magician Michael Jordan?

High Jinx and Illusion will stage a family-fun show at the LBT on Monday

Michael Jordan trick
Fancy learning a trick to impress your mates down the pub?

Huddersfield illusionist Michael Jordan, of High Jinx Magic and Illusion, has shared a trick with us. Can you catch him out or will the trick leave you scratching your head in wonder?

Watch the video and see if you can master the magic!

Michael, who comes from Scapegoat Hill, is a former Magic Circle Young Magician of the Year. He launched High Jinx in 2004 but hit the headlines when he appeared on ITV’s Penn and Teller Fool Us and went on to tour theatres and parks around the UK, Europe and America before settling down with the three-year stint with his own show in Blackpool.

See High Jinx and their spellbinding tricks show at the Lawrence Batley Theatre on Monday, October 24 at 2.30pm.

The fast-paced LBT show is filled with grand illusions and crazy circus thrills. Tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for children, £3 off for Kirklees Passport holders or it’s £32 for a family saver, available from the box office on 01484 430528.

