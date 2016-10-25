Peter Pan at the Alhambra, Bradford, with Billy Pearce, Darren Day, Charlie Hardwick and Jon Lee

As the countdown to Christmas begins, tickets are on sale for a raft of festive shows and pantomimes across West Yorkshire.

There's nothing like a classic pantomime — goodies, baddies, romance, lots of laughs and lots of shouting!

Then there's pantomime dames, silly songs and of course, a happy ending.

We've had a look to see which pantomimes will be filling West Yorkshire theatres and town halls this Christmas — have you booked your tickets yet?

From Peter Pan at the Alhambra, Cinderella at the Lawrence Batley Theatre and even a rock 'n' roll pantomime in Leeds, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to Christmas entertainment this year.

Here are five fabulous festive shows coming to West Yorkshire theatres this Christmas — plus how to book your tickets:

Cinderella

Cinderella , the Lawrence Batley Theatre's first professional panto

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, December 9-31

The LBT is staging its first ever panto, directed by Kenneth Branagh's sister Joyce , no less! The classic rags to riches stories promises sparkling scenery, well-known songs, live music and not one but two panto dames.

There will be performances at 10am, 2pm and 7pm, and tickets cost £10-£17. For dates and show times and to book your tickets, visit thelbt.org, or call the box office on 01484 430528.

Peter Pan

Peter Pan at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, December 10 - January 2

Swashbuckling pirates, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys and of course Wendy Michael and John will take to the stage in the Victoria Theatre's Christmas pantomime.

There are morning, afternoon and evening performances to choose from — visit calderdale.gov.uk/victoria for details. Tickets cost £14 — book online or call the box office on 01422 351158.

Scrooge! The Musical

Scrogge! The Musical by Batley Amateur Thespian Society

Batley Town Hall, November 23-26

The classic Charles Dickens tale A Christmas Carol is brought to life fantastic festive music and dance as Batley Amateur Theatre Society stage their November show. The musical adaptation by Leslie Bricusse follows miserly and mean Ebenezer Scrooge as he meets three ghosts determined to show him the error of his ways...

Performances begin at 7.15 and tickets cost £14 (£12 concessions). To book, call the ticket hotline on 07798634360.

Peter Pan

Peter Pan at the Alhambra, Bradford, with Billy Pearce, Darren Day, Charlie Hardwick and Jon Lee

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, December 17 - January 29

Alhambra panto regular Billy Pearce is back for Peter Pan, alongside Darren Day, Charlie Hardwick and Jon Lee. The swashbuckling show will have 3D special effects as well as the usual songs, jokes and audience interaction.

For show dates and times, visit bradford-theatres.co.uk. Tickets cost £17-£34.50, book online or call the box office on 01274 432000.

Sleeping Beauty — The Rock 'n' Roll Panto

Sleeping Beauty the Rock 'n' Roll Panto at Leeds City Varieties

City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds, November 26 - January 8

It's panto like you've never known it before — complete with a cast of talented actor musicians and top pop and soul hits played live. This years rock 'n' roll pantomime promises much-loved songs made famous by Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Eagles, Whitney Houston and more.

For performance times, visit cityvarieties.co.uk. Tickets cost £15-£26 — book online or call the box office on 0113 243 0808.