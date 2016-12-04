Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy a night at the theatre this week?

Every Monday we'll round up the best shows taking to the stage in Huddersfield and across West Yorkshire for you to choose from.

From comedy to drama, musicals to murder mysteries, West End smashes to am-dram productions, we've got all the info you need.

Here's what's on over the next seven days:

Cinderella at the Lawrence Batley Theatre

(Photo: Peter Boyd)

Lawrence Batley Theatre’s first-ever professional pantomime opens this week.

Classic fairytale Cinderella, starring Nisa Cole, opens on Friday December 9, and will sun until December 31.

The rags to riches show has been created for the theatre by Joyce Branagh and Andrew Pollard.

Tickets cost £17 (£10 concessions). For showtimes and to book, visit thelbt.org or call 01484 430528.

Sense and Sensibility at Halifax Playhouse

A much-loved Jane Austen novel will be brought to life at the Halifax Playhouse this week.

The Halifax Thespians adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, directed by Ian Byfield, will be at the King Cross Street theatre from Tuesday December 6 to Saturday December 10, at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £10. To book, viisit halifaxplayhouse.org.uk or call 01422 365998.

Pygmalion at the Lawrence Batley Theatre

Huddersfield Thespians present Pygmalion at the Lawrence Batley Theatre this week.

Bernard’s Shaw play about Professor Henry Higgins and his quest to transform Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle into a proper lady will take to the stage in the Syngenta Cellar, Tuesday December 6 to Saturday December 10 at 7.15pm.

Tickets cost £12 (under-26s £7). Took book visit thelbt.org or call 01484 430528.

The Commitments at Leeds Grand Theatre

Leeds Grand Theatre will welcome a bit of Dublin Soul this week with West End show The Commitments.

The musical opens tonight (Monday) and will run until Saturday December 10.

The show tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte as he shapes a bunch of amateur myuisicians into ‘the finest soul act Dublin has produced’.

Tickets cost £25-£50.50 - to book, visit leedsgrandtheatre.com or call 0844 848 2700.

Elton John Tribute at The Keys

Enjoy festive food and a tribute to pop royalty at The Keys in Huddersfield town centre.

An Elton John tribute will perform the singer-songwriter’s greatest hits at the Byram Street restaurant while diners enjoy a three-course Christmas meal on Friday December 9.

The dinner show costs £34.95 per person - book online at keysrestaurant.com or call 01484 516677.

Mark Thomas: The Red Shed screenings at the Square Chapel

Screenings of Mark Thomas’s performance at The Red Shed in Wakefield will take place at the Square Chapel on Friday.

The set by the comedian and political satirist to celebrate the labour club’s 50th birthday will be shown at the Halifax venue at 7pm and 9pm.

The Red Shed is part of Mark Thomas’ theatrical trilogy including Bravo Figaro and Cuckooed.

Tickets cost £12 (£8 concessions). Visit squarechapel.co.uk or call 01422 349422

Last chance to see Mary Poppins at the Alhambra

It’s your last chance to see the smash-hit Mary Poppins musical at the Alhambra Theatre.

The show is in Bradford until Saturday December 10 with limited availability for this week’s performances.

Saturday’s matinee show is sold out - but there’s some tickets left for the final show at 7.30pm that evening.

To book, visit bradford-theatre.co.uk or call 01274 432000.