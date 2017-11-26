Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you want a laugh and lots of variety then look no further than Huddersfield Thespians.

For the town’s longest running amateur dramatics society will be performing Sketchy At Best - a classic stage revue show of comedy sketches at the Lawrence Batley Theatre next month.

With sketches and songs from such well loved performers as Victoria Wood, Joyce Grenfell, Rowan Atkinson, Alan Bennett and The Two Ronnies, as well from such shows as Monty Python, The Fast Show, The League of Gentlemen and Not the Nine O’Clock News there’s bound to be something to make everyone laugh.

Show director Alistair Cheetham said: “Christmas and comedy have always gone hand in hand, from the early days of pantomime to classic Christmas TV shows and we want to bring that comedy to a live audience, and share a bit of Christmas cheer with our audience.”

The show features some Thespian regulars such as Rebecca Starrett, Christine Davies, Matthew Fairhead and Laura Womersley, but the society is delighted that the show has also attracted some exciting new talent with Thespian debuts for Thomas Bull, Kyle Gallagher, Rachel Owens and Dominic Vinton, as well as a first speaking part for the society’s president, Christine Smith.

Christine said: “As our society works towards its centenary in 2020 it’s always fantastic to welcome new talent to the society and we are always keen to welcome even more.

“Sketchy At Best is an opportunity for a large cast of varying experience to work together and really learn from each other while ensuring that both they, and especially our audience have a wonderful time.”

Sketchy At Best runs at the Lawrence Batley Theatre from Tuesday, December 5 to Saturday, December 9 with performances each night at 7.15pm, plus a matinee on Saturday at 2pm.