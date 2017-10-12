Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play...

You can just do that at Leeds Grand Theatre from October 24, when the glitz and grit of Cabaret returns.

Will Young will reprise his award-winning role of Emcee in the Rufus Norris production, which also stars Strictly Come Dancing runner up and pop star Louise Redknapp as Sally Bowles.

The show, set in 1931 Berlin, first opened on Broadway in 1966, before the Oscar-winning film adaptation starring Liza Minelli and Joel Grey followed in 1972.

Featuring famous longs including Money Makes the World Go Round, Maybe This Time and Cabaret , the show explores life at the seedy Kit Kat Klub and the complicated relationship between American writer Cliff Bradshaw and the English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

(Image: Pamela Raith Photography)

The club, overseen by Emcee, also serves as a subtle, creeping metaphor for the worrying developments in the Weimar Republic... and the future of Germany.

Known for its incredible choreography and dazzling costumes, Cabaret has bagged eight Oscars, seven BAFTAs and 13 Tony Awards.

This production, directed by Rufus Norris and choreographed by Javier de Frutos, has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs and will now enjoy five nights in Leeds.

Wilkommen, bienvenue, welcome - im Cabaret, au Cabaret, to Cabaret!

Cabaret is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday October 24 to Saturday October 28.

Tickets cost £29-£47.

To book, call 0844 848 2800 or visit leedsgrandtheatre.com