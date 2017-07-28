The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's not just for adults - that's why Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 has plenty to keep the children entertained.

There will be stuff for the kids on all four days of the festival including arts and crafts, roaming Disney characters, a magician and more.

Fairandfunky, from Holmfirth, plus Sand Art, of Brighouse, will be leading craft sessions from Thursday to Saturday.

And there will be more craft sessions from Sand Art and Crafty Kids, of Denby Dale, on the Sunday.

These events will be at the Kids Zone marquee, sponsored by Stafflex recruitment, on Railway Street.

There will also be dancing and some theatre from students at Kirklees College in the 'artisan' area.

And throughout the festival Kirklees College students will be donning costumes from the Disney hits Frozen and Beauty and the Beast to welcome children to the festival.

Also roaming the festival site will be magician George Cooper aka 'Illusio'.

Fairandfunky

Founded in Holmfirth in 2012 by teacher Helen Robinson and artist Sophie Bebb, Fairandfunky run eco-friendly workshops for kids with recycled materials and Fair Trade products.

Sand Art

A traditional sweet shop in the heart of Brighouse town centre that offer sweets from all eras and sand art workshops and parties where children can create unique and creative pictures using coloured sand.

Crafty Kids

This craft venue for children, aged 0-8 years, will be running all manner of craft activities which your children can take home.

Kirklees College

Former and current Kirklees College students Chelcye Edwards, Sophie Jones and Matthew Sykes will be performing ‘Quiche Isn’t Sexy’, a one-act comedy written by Gabriel Davis.

Jay a self-confessed burger addict, tries to kick his habit through the help of Meat Eaters Anonymous. As romance blossoms with lamb addict, Jackie, the pair find it impossible to resist a backslide into meat addiction that places the groups anti-meat resolve into jeopardy.

There will also be a performance by KC Dancers Tyrone Roebuck, Darnell Gledhill and Felicity McGreal, from the college.

Illusio

Illusio, aka George Cooper, has been fascinated with the art of magic since the age of 10 after seeing his first magician on a family holiday. Over the years he has grown from the classic magic tricks to advanced illusions often seen on the world stage.

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 runs from Thursday 3 August to Sunday 6 August in St George’s Square.

Here are the opening hours:

Thursday: 11am-9pm

Friday: 10am-10pm

Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10.30am-5.30pm

Fairandfunky sessions take place from Thursday to Saturday from 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Sand Art sessions take place from Thursday to Saturday from 12pm, 2pm and 4pm.

Sessions last 45 minutes.

Crafty Kids and Sand Art will be running sessions throughout Sunday.