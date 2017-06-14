Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day - and Toby Carvery is offering an all you can eat morning pig out for a fiver.

The deal on offer at Toby Cavery, Brighouse Road, Ainley Top, means you can stack your plate with eggs, bacon, sausages, beans, mushrooms, tomatoes, hash browns, plum tomatoes and of course toast.

And to wash it down the deal includes as much coffee and tea as you can drink - just make sure you're near a loo later if you decide to neck a pint of tea!

The deal is valid during breakfast hours at the restaurant - that's 8am to 11am Monday to Saturday and 8am until 10.30am on Sunday.

Enough talking - how do I get my deal?

Simply visit HotUKDeals and download your printable voucher .

The offer ends on Friday.