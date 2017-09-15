Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today is apparently National 4pm Finish Day which means your boss should be letting you leave an hour early this afternoon.

We realise the world of work doesn't really function like that as some of us may be slaving over a hot computer well into the evening.

However if the bell rings an hour early at your workplace we thought we'd make a few suggestions on how to maximise that extra hour of weekend.

The day is the brain child of energy drink brand Red Bull; you may have knocked a couple of smalls tins of the stuff back to keep you awake as you get those final documents filed at 7.15pm, when you should be having your tea.

However, Red Bull say it's about not working longer hours but working smart; studies show productivity actually decreases the more hours of overtime staff work.

Anyway... if you're leaving work at 4pm: a) be smug b) try one of our fun suggestions.

Have a drink in a nice pub

Drinking is Britain's number one hobby, either that or watching football.

And what better place to do it than in one of Huddersfield's brilliant real ale pubs ?

Or if cocktails are more your bag try here .

Have an early tea at a great restaurant

Huddersfield may not have a restaurant with a Michelin Star but who cares about poncy food anyway?

There are plenty of super places to eat in and around Huddersfield .

Have a stroll in a pretty park

It's free and it's good for the body and mind - even when it's raining. This afternoon bring an umbrella.

Here are some of Huddersfield's best parks and open spaces .