I don’t like to be a difficult customer.

Having worked in retail in the past I know that the customer isn’t always right.

So it’s full marks to Slaithwaite’s Vanilla Bean who got it very right when I – the customer – got it wrong.

I’d seen the mouth-watering pizzas on their Facebook page and decided to call in for dinner one day.

Myself and my partner Paul rarely venture out for a meal as we have a 19-month-old toddler. The ability to take him out for an evening meal is hampered by his 7pm bedtime.

But as Vanilla Bean is a cafe with late night opening Thursdays-Saturdays – and it has a licence which means they sell alcohol too – it seemed the perfect spot for tea out.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

We turned up on Friday but I didn’t spot that the evening menu starts at 6pm.

It was just before 5pm but the man behind the counter told us he’d switch the pizza oven on for us. A big tick in the box for great customer service.

The man’s name is Matthew Castle and he and wife Charlotte have just taken over Vanilla Bean.

Matthew, a head chef who has worked in hotels, has always wanted his own venue and the option to take on Vanilla Bean was perfect as they have recently moved to Slaithwaite.

They also have a young family and it shows in their attitude to children – Matthew high-fived my young son and made sure the sides we ordered for him arrived early.

One of the assistants also saw me sweeping up bits of the tot’s food that went awry after our meal – and they told me not to worry and they'd sort it.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Paul and I both ordered the stonebaked pizzas – I’m a vegetarian and had three options to choose from. I went for the pizza with mozzarella, onions, mushrooms and roast peppers (£8.50).

Paul went for the Salsiccia – tomato, mozzarella, chicken, chorizo, red onion and chilli (£9.55).

We went for sides for our toddler – intending to share some of our pizza. So we ordered crusty bread and sweet potato fries but the latter were such a hit he ate the bowl full and we didn’t get a look in! He was able to share pieces of meat from Paul’s pizza too.

The pizzas were a hit with us – a good portion of meat on Paul’s and the way the mozzarella melted and oozed was amazing. They were big pizzas, we didn’t finish them but the staff offered to pack them up for us to take home.

The evening menu extends far beyond pizzas – they serve cicchetti, small dishes perfect to get a taste of everything, plus platter boards.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Examples to whet your appetite include deep fried risotto balls, bean and pork meatballs in tomato sauce, spicy sausage, prawns in white, garlic and chilli tomato and aubergine bake, among others. And they’re doing Early Bird Specials from 6-7pm.

Platter boards include anti-pasti which includes mixed cured meats, olives, sunblushed tomatoes, mozzarella and bread. The boards can be made up for one or two people.

The meals during the day look great too, from breakfasts to light bites, soups, sandwiches, salads, platters plus children’s meals.

Vanilla Bean is also well-known for its ice-creams and the cakes look to die-for.

It’s great having a welcoming place on your doorstep that goes from day to evening and caters for families.

It was only after our review, when we called to ask to take photos, that I discovered the new owners had been running it for just two weeks when we enjoyed dinner there

.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Receiving good customer service when you throw a curve-ball at them is the sign of a good place.

During our visit a mother and her son came in and also ordered pizza, and a couple on another table were tucking in too.

Charlotte told us they’ll serve pizzas from 4pm to cater for the family market – the perfect teatime treat.

And we’re one family which will definitely be back.