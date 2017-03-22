Forget your standard 5k run around the park – this Total Wipeout style assault course has GIANT inflatable obstacles.
And the Gung-ho! Seriously Fun 5km Run is coming to West Yorkshire on Saturday, May 20.
The run features 10 colossal inflatable obstacles including tall staircases and long slides.
Plus they’ll be foam cannons when the wacky race returns to Temple Newsam following a sell-out 2016 event.
And you can raise cash for Children In Need, the organisers’ partner charity.
Organisers Gung-ho! said: “We are back and bigger and bouncier than ever.
“Take part in the Seriously Fun 5k run over 10 giant inflatable obstacles, you will run jump and bounce your way around the course.
“You can run on your own, part of a team or even for our national charity partner BBC Children in Need.
“Gung-Ho! is open to all people no matter if you’re a seasoned marathon runner or if you just fancy enjoying in the fun; everyone that wants to take part can.
“Our only restriction is that runners need to be over 4ft tall.”
For more information and tickets visit: http://begung-ho.co.uk or www.facebook.com/BeGungHo .