Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two rival budget gym firms are due to open new sites in Huddersfield in the coming months, with both The Gym and Xercise4Less competing for clients.

By far the two cheapest gyms that will be on offer in the town, we contacted both companies to find out when they’re opening, how much they’ll cost and what offers are available for those willing to commit early.

Both sites are said to offer the latest state-of-the-art fitness equipment and modern decor, while offering PIN code based entry systems, rather than employing front of house staff.

Elsewhere in Huddersfield, memberships at Total Fitness (£43.50 per month), DW Fitness (£38 per month) and KAL Fitness (£19.95 per month) all cost more than the two budget chains will, while a small number of local independent companies also charge more for access.

The Gym, which is scheduled to open on the Ringway Industrial Estate on Beck Road at the back end of October, will cost just £10.99 per month, with pre-sale memberships going on sale in around six weeks’ time.

Membership is conducted on a direct debit basis with no joining fee at present, so no contracts are required. The site will also have free parking, complimentary classes and wifi available, all the while remaining open 24/7, for members to come and go at their leisure.

Other memberships are available for those wishing to join more than one club, while a day pass will set you back £5.99, if you’d like to try before you buy. Further information is available on their website, TheGymGroup.com, or via phone, on 0330 056 3714.

Xercise4Less will also be opening their own new branch in the town, but are yet to disclose any specific information.

The company is, however, offering potential members to register their interest in a Founder Membership, which will be limited and cost only £9.99 per month.

According to their membership model as advertised on their website, they will likely sell three separate packages: peak, off-peak and corporate. Peak membership is from £14.99 per month and offers unrestricted access, while the off-peak deal allows members to access the gym between 10am-4pm Monday to Friday, and anytime on a weekend.

They also offer a member-only fitness app, which helps keep track of activity and plan workouts. Further information is available on their website, Xercise4Less.co.uk.

While the budget gyms have a no-frills attitude to what they offer – don’t be expecting swimming pools and saunas - there's no arguing at those prices.