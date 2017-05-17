Adult only ball pool? Look at what Ball Mania have to offer!

New BBC drama Three Girls based on the true story

The older you get, the more you're told you are 'too old' to get involved with some activities.

Bouncy castles, ball pools, soft play areas - unless you're taking your kid around one, it's apparently 'frowned upon' to take part...

...but not any longer.

Thanks to Manchester based company Ball Mania, diving head first in to a pool full of plastic balls is back on the menu - and the adult only concept is going out on tour.

Founded by 24-year-old Andrew Woodrow, from Altrincham, the company will be making a stop in Leeds during their nationwide summer tour, with White Cloth Gallery due to play host to over 200,000 balls across two purpose built pits from the 9 June until the 11.

With the promise of good music, an array of giant inflatables and playground games, there doesn't seem to be a shortage of things to do. Included in the ball pits will be special 'golden prize balls' too, with a selection of things to be won when they're found.

They've already played host to sell out crowds in Manchester and events have proven popular in Birmingham as well, with the company also available for private bookings, should you be looking to blow off some steam in private.

The rules haven't changed from the parties of old: no food, no drink, no shoes and no bare feet are still the order of the day, and lockers are available for free (with a £5 refundable deposit) to ensure you don't spend all your time trying to find a runaway iPhone, or have to leave your shoes hanging around loose outside.

Sessions last for 30-minutes and cost £8-per-person, which we're assured is more than long enough to exercise your inner-child.

To avoid disappointment, you can pre-book on their website, BallManiaMCR.co.uk , by clicking on the 'Leeds Tickets' option.

They will be open from 2:30pm-11:00pm on Friday 9th June, 10:00am-11:00pm on Saturday 10th June, and 10:00am-08:00pm on Sunday 11th June. Sessions run back to back, starting on and at half past the hour.

You can find Ball Mania across social media on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .