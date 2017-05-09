WATCH: David Wagner relieved for the end of Hudde

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Does one of these singers have The Voice? Ed Sheeran certainly thinks so.

Auditions took place in Huddersfield last night for the 2018 series of the hit ITV1 TV show.

And one of the singers auditioning has recently impressed pop royalty - Paige Bates, 13, of Holmfirth recently performed for Ed Sheeran.

The ukelele player, who goes to Holmfirth High School, showed Ed how to play one of his own songs on the ukelele at one of his gigs.

At The Voice audition Paige performed a song to a poem ‘You are my mother, I am your child’. Her mum Cathy Temple, 33, passed away from breast cancer just a few months ago and was a big Ed Sheeran fan.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Others auditioning at the open mic session at Vinyl Tap were Holmfirth’s Sally Darley, a singing tutor, who sang Colours of the Wind from the film Pocahontas.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Representing the youth of Huddersfield were Eve Smith, 13, of Holmfirth, who sang Hallelujah.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Teagan Smith, 14, of Sheepridge impressed with Calum Scott’s Dancing on My Own.

And Essy beth, 28, of Slaithwaite, sang Adele’s Make Your Feel My Love.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

They’re hoping to follow the crowning of Mo Adeniran as 2017’s champion.