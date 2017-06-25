The video will start in 8 Cancel

Youngsters dressed in colourful costumes greeted crowds who turned out to watch Deighton Carnival parade.

Now a firm fixture for the local community, Deighton Carnival attracted thousands and has a party atmosphere and great mix of live music and sporting activities.

This year’s theme was “Deighton Diversity”, to highlight and celebrate the positive work that has been done in the area over recent years.

The event kicked off at 1pm with a ribbon cutting before the parade procession slowly worked its way around the Ashbrow ward.

Acts included Audley Buckle (of the Chicken and Chips song fame) fresh from Britain’s Got Talent, and Misha B, who was an X-Factor semi-finalist back in 2011, as well as plenty of local talent spread out across the day.

Youngsters were also kept entertained with a variety of activities including five a side football tournament, basketball, netball and table tennis.