As a bank holiday May Day is underrated which is shame because it has some fine traditions and there’s plenty of stuff happening around Huddersfield.

There are of course Maypole dances as well as less traditional – but equally enjoyable – events occurring on May 1.

A brief history of May Day

May Day can be traced back to pre-Christian Europe with origins in the Roman ‘Floralia’ festival, which celebrated Floral, the goddess of flowers, and the Celtic ‘Beltane’ which celebrates the beginning of summer.

British May Day traditions include dancing around a Maypole, crowning a May Queen and Morris dancing.

What’s happening around Huddersfield and West Yorkshire on May Day?

Maypole Monday

What: Organised by the Friends of Oakwell Hall this event promises: “Maypole dancing and country dance demonstrations on the hall front lawn.”

Members of the Friends of Oakwell Hall with membership cards will receive a special tour of the hall showcasing the recent refurbishments at 1pm.

Where: Oakwell Hall and Oakwell Hall Country Park, Nutter Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9LG

Time: Check with organisers

Cost: FREE

More information: oakwell.hall@kirklees.gov.uk / 01924 324761

Traditional Craft Fair

(Photo: www.yorkshire.com)

What: Demonstrations of traditional crafts including pole lathing, blacksmithing and rag-rugging as well as local Celtic traditions such as building a green man.

There will also be May Day dancing and traditional folk tales.

Where: Shibden Hall, Halifax, HX3 6XG

Time: All day

Cost: Check with organiser

More information: http://museums.calderdale.gov.uk/visit/shibden-hall or 01422 352246 / 321455

Boat trips along the Calder and Hebble Navigation

What: Boats tours along the canal organised by the Safe Anchor Trust charity

Where: Shepley Bridge Marina, Shepley Bridge, Steanard Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9HR

Time: 10am-4pm

Cost: FREE but donations to the charity are encouraged

More information: admin@safeanchor.org.uk

Classic Car Rally

(Photo: Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club)

What: The Yorkshire Thoroughbred Classic Car Rally promises 200 vintage vehicles including cars, buses, vans, HGVs and motorcycles.

Where: Crow Nest Park, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury

Time: 10am to 5pm

Cost: Check with organiser

More information: www.ytcc.co.uk

Meltham Scarecrow Festival

What: A trial of weird and wonderful scarecrows around Meltham village

Where: St Bartholomew Church, Greens End Road, Meltham, HD9 5NW

Time: 10am to 5pm

Cost: Check with organiser

More information: 01484 850050

Family Funfair in Ravensknowle Park

Where: Ravensknowle Park, Wakefield Road, Dalton

Time: 12pm

What’s the weather going to be like?

Good news: there’s only a 10% chance of rain, according to the Met Office.

Bad news: it’s not going to be very warm with temperatures unlikely to rise above 13°C (55°F) – and it’ll be cloudy.