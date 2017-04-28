As a bank holiday May Day is underrated which is shame because it has some fine traditions and there’s plenty of stuff happening around Huddersfield.
There are of course Maypole dances as well as less traditional – but equally enjoyable – events occurring on May 1.
A brief history of May Day
May Day can be traced back to pre-Christian Europe with origins in the Roman ‘Floralia’ festival, which celebrated Floral, the goddess of flowers, and the Celtic ‘Beltane’ which celebrates the beginning of summer.
British May Day traditions include dancing around a Maypole, crowning a May Queen and Morris dancing.
What’s happening around Huddersfield and West Yorkshire on May Day?
Maypole Monday
What: Organised by the Friends of Oakwell Hall this event promises: “Maypole dancing and country dance demonstrations on the hall front lawn.”
Members of the Friends of Oakwell Hall with membership cards will receive a special tour of the hall showcasing the recent refurbishments at 1pm.
Where: Oakwell Hall and Oakwell Hall Country Park, Nutter Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9LG
Time: Check with organisers
Cost: FREE
More information: oakwell.hall@kirklees.gov.uk / 01924 324761
Traditional Craft Fair
What: Demonstrations of traditional crafts including pole lathing, blacksmithing and rag-rugging as well as local Celtic traditions such as building a green man.
There will also be May Day dancing and traditional folk tales.
Where: Shibden Hall, Halifax, HX3 6XG
Time: All day
Cost: Check with organiser
More information: http://museums.calderdale.gov.uk/visit/shibden-hall or 01422 352246 / 321455
Boat trips along the Calder and Hebble Navigation
What: Boats tours along the canal organised by the Safe Anchor Trust charity
Where: Shepley Bridge Marina, Shepley Bridge, Steanard Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9HR
Time: 10am-4pm
Cost: FREE but donations to the charity are encouraged
More information: admin@safeanchor.org.uk
Classic Car Rally
What: The Yorkshire Thoroughbred Classic Car Rally promises 200 vintage vehicles including cars, buses, vans, HGVs and motorcycles.
Where: Crow Nest Park, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury
Time: 10am to 5pm
Cost: Check with organiser
More information: www.ytcc.co.uk
Meltham Scarecrow Festival
What: A trial of weird and wonderful scarecrows around Meltham village
Where: St Bartholomew Church, Greens End Road, Meltham, HD9 5NW
Time: 10am to 5pm
Cost: Check with organiser
More information: 01484 850050
Family Funfair in Ravensknowle Park
Where: Ravensknowle Park, Wakefield Road, Dalton
Time: 12pm
What’s the weather going to be like?
Good news: there’s only a 10% chance of rain, according to the Met Office.
Bad news: it’s not going to be very warm with temperatures unlikely to rise above 13°C (55°F) – and it’ll be cloudy.