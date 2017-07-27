The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 is mostly outdoors it's important to know the weather forecast.

Should it be short sleeves weather or one for your coat and umbrella?

There's good and bad news for the weather between Thursday 3 August and Sunday 6 August when the festival is in St George's Square.

There should be some dry spells but there is also a fair chance of rain on all but the Saturday.

On Thursday showers are forecast for the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 20°C. It'll also be quite humid.

The following day showers are predicted and it'll be a little cooler with temperatures expected to peak at 18°C.

On Saturday it'll be mostly cloudy with peak temperatures of 18°C - but it will remain mostly dry.

And on the Sunday it's more showers, I'm afraid, with a maximum temperature again of 18°C.

The festival runs from Thursday 3 August to Sunday 6 August in St George’s Square.

Here are the opening hours:

Thursday: 11am-9pm

Friday: 10am-10pm

Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10.30am-5.30pm